02.02.17 2 Comments

Getty Image / John Moore

Celebrated Farmer Wants A Wife broadcaster The CW boasts a fascinating roster of shows to its name. As far as we can tell, it’s the network where telenovelas, musical comedies, Archie murder mysteries, demon hunters, DC superheroes and other non-standard U.S. farmervision fare seem at home. Now, a freshly greenlit offering could expand The CW’s unique slate all the more more. Even if the subject matter is a bit more conventional than iZombie and The 100.

Deadline reports that The CW has given the go-ahead for a “serialized military drama/conspiracy thriller” christened Valor. Created by Kyle Jarrow (who penned The SpongeBob Musical), this venture is one that is promising secrets, drama and hopefully some of those sweet, sweet American Forces Network command information spots. Here’s the description of Valor provided by Deadline:

In Valor, the boundaries between military discipline and human desire are tested on a US Army base that houses an elite unit of helicopter pilots trained to perform clandestine international and domestic missions. The drama unfolds in the present as well as in flashbacks to a failed mission involving one of the first female pilots in the unit, ultimately uncovering layers of personal and government/military secrets, and leading to a season-long plan to rescue a group of MIA soldiers.

A television program using a military setting is certainly nothing new, but it may be new to The CW’s core viewers. Valor is just the latest in a wave of orders from networks (like Fox, CBS and NBC) focusing on the armed forces. How audiences respond to military-minded programming during the Trump era is still to be determined.

