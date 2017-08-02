HBO

We’re three episodes into Game of Thrones season seven, and things aren’t looking good for Daenerys Targaryen. The women on her war council are either dead (Olenna) or captured (Ellaria Sand and Yara), her fleet has been pummeled by Euron Greyjoy, the Unsullied are trapped at Casterly Rock, and Tyrion is proving to be shockingly bad at military strategy. What’s a Mother of Dragons to do? For one thing: release the dragons, but Dany doesn’t want to be the Queen of the Ashes. She has another ace up her sleeve, though.

Daenerys has refused to use her thousands-strong Dothraki army for anything other than protection; she knows what the horselords are capable of when left to their own devices. But Dany could use a win, and the Dothraki might be her best bet at halting Cersei’s current hot-streak. It’s something that’s been on the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms’ mind since all the way back in season one, during a conversation with then-king, Robert Baratheon.