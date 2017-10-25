Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you thought Bill O’Reilly’s latest addition to his sexual misconduct saga would just pass now that the host is no longer on TV and is forced to yell into his computer like the rest of us, you were wrong. Late night television had quite the time pointing out that the former Fox News host is out to blame everybody but himself for his troubles, even blaming God for what has happened to him. It’s all smear merchants and woe is me from O’Reilly, leaving our late night hosts to pick up the pieces and reactions to point out that the real one to blame might be O’Reilly himself.

But much like O’Reilly blames God for his trouble, most of late night decided to bring in God to give a bit of a rebuttal. Both The Daily Show and Colbert had a chat with two different versions of God, one that was thrilled to put O’Reilly in his place with some typical Daily Show flashbacks to some classic O’Reilly clips.

.@BillOReilly! God is here for you tonight, baby! pic.twitter.com/BNuR8sQtG9 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2017

And while The Daily Show God is willing to take the blame for certain things, like the Titanic sinking, the Colbert version is a little more apologetic for ignoring O’Reilly and for some of his own sins of the past. He’s got a poor history with women throughout most of the religious texts and he’s not the best father either, so he wants to make up for that and then make it up to Bill for letting him down. Just not before he makes some mean comments about how O’Reilly pushes the limits of humans being in God’s image.