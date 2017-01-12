‘Lost’ Creator Damon Lindelof Names His Five Favorite TV Show Endings

Say what you will about the Lost ending, it stuck with people. It may not have answered every lingering question, but it provided a fitting ending to a show that probably had way too many balls (and polar bears) in the air. We can only hope Lindelof brings as much to the final season of The Leftovers. That’s why we decided to ask him his five favorite TV show endings.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lindelof’s lists singles out shows like The Sopranos and Mad Men with similarly polarizing conclusions. Also included: a gripping television event from his childhood, another famous conclusion, and a surprise final pick.

Watch the complete video above, along with more TV insight from Damon Lindelof.

