Everything To Love About 'Rick and Morty'

Dan Harmon Explains What He Meant By ‘Fights’ Causing The ‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3 Delay

Contributing Writer
01.25.17

Getty Image

The last time Adult Swim aired a new episode of creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s epic series, Rick and Morty, Barack Obama was still president and Donald Trump hadn’t announced his campaign yet. October 4, 2015 gifted the show’s fans with “The Wedding Squanchers,” an utterly ridiculous romp that only made audiences want more from the promised third season. Unfortunately, Harmon and Roiland’s efforts to appease the demand have been constantly delayed for almost a year and half, leaving fans to grasp for whatever morsels they could get.

Like Indiewire’s interview with Harmon on Monday, in which the man also known for Community finally explained why season three was taking so long. Apparently it had to do with “fights” he and Roiland were having behind the scenes:

As Rick and Morty has turned into a critical darling and a fan favorite, Harmon admitted that there has been more creative struggles as he and Roiland map out the show. “We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights,” he said. “‘Well, we didn’t fight during Season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let’s stop fighting!'”

Harmon indicated Roiland would “agree” with his assessment that they’d “f*cked up,” adding that the show “keeps taking longer and longer to write, and I don’t know why.” This seemed to suggest the pair’s apparent disagreements with one another were the main cause of the delay, but on Wednesday Harmon took to Twitter and claimed this wasn’t actually the case:

TAGSDAN HARMONRICK AND MORTY
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP