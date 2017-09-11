The One Piece Of Information That Could Change The Entire Course Of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’

#Fear The Walking Dead
09.10.17 1 min ago

AMC

There’s little more annoying than a plot that can disintegrate with a single cell phone call. There are countless horror movies and romantic comedies like this. In fact, all of Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code movies could have been solved if someone just picked up the phone and had a conversation about what was going on before proceeding.

In this week’s two-part third midseason premiere of Fear the Walking Dead, there was a moment that felt like the equivalent of the missing phone-call. There was one piece of information that was inexplicably withheld that perhaps could have changed the entire trajectory of the back half of the season.

First, some context: Showrunner Dave Erickson has suggested that much of season 3B will revolve around the lack of water on the Broke Jaw Ranch. There’s only enough to get the inhabitants on the ranch through another six weeks or so, and the lack of resources has hastened the war between the two sides on the ranch. “All roads are going to lead to water. Ultimately the damn is going to become that much more important as we move towards the end of the season,” Erickson told SyFy Wire.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fear The Walking Dead
TAGSFEAR THE WALKING DEAD

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP