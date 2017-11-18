Netflix

At a time when studios and networks are actively cutting ties with figures accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment, one of the women that stepped forward to speak about Danny Masterson is left wondering why the serious allegations leveled at the actor haven’t received much of a response from Netflix.

Despite an LAPD investigation into Masterson allegedly “violently raping” multiple women, Netflix has not indicated that they plan to distance themselves from the actor. Rather, they are going ahead with the December release of their new batch of episodes of The Ranch, the comedy Masterson exec produces and stars in alongside Ashton Kutcher. Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who is one of the women alleging Masterson assaulted her, expressed her frustration with how Netflix is handling the matter.

“I was sick when I read Netflix’s statement on continuing with The Ranch and continuing their working relationship with a man who has violently raped and abused so many women,” said Bixler in a statement provided to The Daily Beast. “Four months after the story broke, and the LAPD confirmed a criminal investigation, Netflix ordered another season of The Ranch. After the HuffPost piece, and the journalist reaching out 15 times to get a statement from Netflix, [they] ultimately said they will continue to work with Masterson until something develops. (Not the actual quote obviously.)”