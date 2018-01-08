Getty Image

Darren McMullen is a Scottish-born TV host and music journalist probably best known for hosting The Voice Australia. Currently, he hosts USA Network’s NFL Football Maniac, which follows McMullen as he journeys across the U.S. to delve deep into the culture of American football and find a team to call his own. The show premiered on January 1 and airs new episodes each week on Mondays at 11:05 ET. Darren took some time to participate in our 20 questions questionnaire recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Aperol Spritz

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

My lovely lady @crystalmreed.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

Last Sunday’s football games, SMILF, and a bunch of documentaries

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Allergic to gluten so if it was the last meal, I’d go with a ton of pizza, pasta, and glutinous beer.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Google (obviously) and any site that sells tickets to concerts, musicals, sports and plays. I’m obsessed with StubHub, etc.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

Biggie Smalls, “Juicy”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

I’d say in around 12 years from now, on your 30th birthday, put all the money you have into something called BitCoin. Sell it all on your 35th birthday and buy an NFL team with your billions.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How to wrap a perfect Christmas present. I’m absolutely terrible at wrapping. Picked up some nice tips on the internet this year, though. Embarrassingly, my girlfriend caught me listening to the videos and recorded me without me knowing.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs all the way. In fact, give me dogs over humans anytime.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Coldplay. Chris Martin never fails to put on an epic show.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

I just gave someone Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas by Hunter S. Thompson. It’s probably my favorite book of all time. I love the way Hunter wrote. The words jump from the page and paint a beautiful picture.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Love me. I’m sure that’s not very easy sometimes. I’m a pain in the ass.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

Family Guy.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Being an actor and a TV host, you have a lot of days to do whatever you want in between jobs so the novelty kind of wears off. I love to work. Traveling the country to visit different teams in the NFL was a dream come true. So I’d probably do that.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Just watched Home Alone for the millionth time this Christmas. Still makes me chuckle.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Well, you can probably tell by the name of my show NFL Football Fanatic what the answer is to this, BUT if you want to know what team I pick, you’re going to have to watch it.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

I was filming a show in Melbourne, Australia and had the best meal of my life at a place called Vue Du Monde. My girlfriend and I haven’t stopped talking about it. It was perfect, right down to the angry Scottish chef shouting and swearing at everyone.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi. I’m a lifelong fan and that’s the first time I’ve left a Star Wars movie and been disappointed – and I’ve seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

First ever as a kid would have to be Jessica Rabbit from the Roger Rabbit film. What a babe. She hasn’t aged a bit either.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

I’d cook some microwave popcorn so we could sit down and watch National Treasure and he could explain to me what the hell is going on.

