Norman Reedus Knows How He Wants Daryl To Die On ‘The Walking Dead’

08.17.17 2 hours ago

AMC

Norman Reedus had a miserable time shooting season seven of The Walking Dead. “I didn’t love last season, shooting it. I didn’t see anyone,” he told CNET. “I was crying all the time. I was naked and eating dog food. It was just no fun.” Months later, he still breaks into a nervous sweat when he hears “Easy Street.” But Reedus, echoing Andrew Lincoln’s “insane” comments, promises season eight will be different. “This season feels like our show again,” he said.

That doesn’t mean Daryl’s off the hook, though. He, like every character on the show, could get eaten by a Walker or be thrown into a furnace by Negan at any moment. But Reedus has a different death scene in mind.

I’m not going to ask if Daryl dies, but if you could write a death scene, would his death be spectacular or quiet?

I think you’d see a sunset. I would walk up over a hill and then a little wolf puppy would come out of the woods and follow me up. And people would just go, “Whatever happened to that guy?” (Via)

Reedus probably shouldn’t mention wolves when discussing Daryl’s death. It brings back too many bad memories for fans who are ready to riot, as is.

(Via CNET)

