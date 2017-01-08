AMC

The more you think about it, the more you realize that Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) has experienced one of the more interesting and complete transformations on The Walking Dead. Yet, despite how far he has come, it’s still a shock when he reminds us of his softer side or betrays his loner vibe to stand up and be counted as a leader for his group.

We’ve still got some time before we get back from the midseason break, but until then, let’s recall those shocking moments and the evolution of Daryl Dixon.

9. Saving T-Dogg’s Life

When the group’s caravan is stalled on the highway due to an over-turned truck, they soon find themselves surrounded by a massive herd of walkers. As everyone scatters, hiding wherever they can, T-Dogg (IronE Singleton) cuts open his arm ducking behind a wrecked car. Bleeding so badly that he starts to lose consciousness, a walker stumbles toward him, smelling his blood. Suddenly, Daryl shows up to stop the walker in its tracks with a well-placed screwdriver and then helps cover T-Dogg with a nearby corpse to throw the rest of the herd off their scent.

While Daryl has proven to be both scrappy and resourceful from the get-go, his reaction was a bit of a surprise, considering that this was the same guy who was ready to blame T-Dogg for the disappearance of his brother, Merle, just a few days prior.