Dave Chappelle’s Radio City Music Hall residency has started with a wide selection of comedians and musicians making it a must-see event if you were lucky enough to snag tickets. The next best thing might be this funny and pleasant interview with Stephen Colbert from Wednesday’s Late Show. Not only does Chappelle discuss his comments about President Trump from SNL for a third time, almost topping his monologue’s final message with a fairly realistic reassessment of Trump’s first months in power.

Not only does he make it clear that it’s not like he wanted to give him a chance in that “Emmy-nominated monologue,” but the Trump reign comes with what he hopes is a chance to create more informed voters in the next election. “He’s like a bad DJ at a good party” according to Chappelle, pointing out that Trump’s presidency is an example of traction in American political life.

Chappelle also talked a bit about his career during the interview, getting his start at 14 with his mother critiquing his work after the show. This is also the moment where Chappelle gets to talk a bit about his body transformation and what led him to get “buff,” even flexing a bit for Colbert after the subject is brought up.