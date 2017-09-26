Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It has been a while since Jimmy Kimmel delivered a regular edition of Mean Tweets with some of his guests and the eleventh edition features some of the biggest names yet. Gal Gadot and Emma Watson come off of their box office domination this year with Wonder Woman and Beauty And The Beast to sit down for the cameras, but we also get a few other surprises after they kick things off.

Not only do some of the most popular names in peak TV make an appearances, including Bob Odenkirk and Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss, but Jaime Lannister takes a break from getting his entire army turned to ash to show that even Westeros isn’t safe from the savage burns of Twitter. Even Dave Chappelle, John Lithgow, and Michael Keaton take a moment from being living legends in their respective lanes to take in what some gump like me writes about them online. At least Keaton takes a lot of joy from the entire thing, which is exactly what you’d expect from the guy who played Beetlejuice.