Dave Chappelle Speaks Out On Police Reform

Dave Chappelle Reveals The Last-Minute ‘SNL’ Advice Louis C.K. Gave Him After The Election

#SNL
News & Entertainment Writer
03.17.17

NBC

If you didn’t already know, comedian Dave Chappelle has two brand new stand-up specials debuting exclusively on Netflix. He isn’t doing much press for them, though between his Chappelle’s Show stardom, a short teaser and a slightly longer trailer, not that much more is needed to promote Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin before March 21st. Yet none of this stopped Chappelle from chatting with the New York Times about the ins and outs of his monstrous Netflix deal. That, and the last-minute advice he got from fellow Netflix up-and-comer Louis C.K. about hosting Saturday Night Live.

Reporter Dave Itzkoff was especially curious about Chappelle’s well-received SNL episode as it came right after the November election. Once the electoral votes came in for Trump, the comic recalled seeing writers “tear up sketches they were writing” since “they’d assumed Hillary was going to win.” Even so, the NYT reminded Chappelle he’d “delivered a humorous, poignant monologue” about the matter. That’s when Louis C.K. came up:

The best advice I got was from Louis C.K. I went to a comedy club Friday night [before the show] and saw him. And Louis told me: “[Forget] the rest of the show. The monologue is all that matters.” I was stressed out all that day. But right before I went onstage, this calm just washed over me. Everything just felt right.

C.K., who’s currently slated to host the long-running variety show on April 4th, delivered what many thought was an equally hilarious and controversial monologue during his previous visit to the program. (Even Lorne Michaels wasn’t too fond of it, though moreso because of its length.) Yet it made the episode stand-out. And considering the level of importance Louis gave it, Chappelle must have internalized Louis’ advice because his post-election monologue was one of the show’s most profound moments.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGScomedyDAVE CHAPPELLELOUIS C.K.NETFLIXSNLSTAND-UP
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 6 hours ago
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP