Dave Chappelle Reasons That ‘Sometimes The Funniest Thing To Say Is Mean’ In His Second Netflix Special Teaser

12.31.17 2 hours ago

Netflix is ushering in 2018 with a pair of stand-up specials from the mighty Dave Chappelle and the latest (and likely final) teaser for this New Year’s Eve double shot lays out a fundamental element of the man’s comedic philosophy. He’s not trying to hurt anyone’s feelings, he just wants to prioritize funny first.

Chappelle’s latest specials Equanimity and The Bird Revelation made their debut on Sunday, doubling the grand total of 2017 Netflix specials from the comedian from two to four. The tease nestled above is from The Bird Revelation, a special recorded in secret for an audience of 50 people at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

“Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean,” says Chappelle in the preview. “You know what I mean? Tough position to be in. So I say a lot of mean things, but you guys gotta remember: I’m not saying it to be mean. I’m saying it because it’s funny. And everything’s funny ’till it happens to you.”

Earlier this year, Netflix declared that Chappelle’s other 2017 specials (The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas) became the highest viewed original stand-up offerings to come from the streaming service. There’s no reason to believe Equanimity and The Bird Revelation won’t score a healthy audience either once the data’s measured.

