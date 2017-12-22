Dave Chappelle Will Release Not One, But Two New Netflix Specials On New Year’s Eve

#Stand-Up #Comedy #Streaming #Dave Chappelle #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
12.22.17 2 Comments

It turns out Dave Chappelle and Netflix weren’t being entirely truthful when they revealed the stand-up comedian’s third special, Equanimity, would begin streaming on New Year’s Eve. That’s because the Chappelle’s Show star also filmed a fourth concert film titled The Bird Revelation. According to the new trailer Netflix released today, it will drop alongside Equanimity on Sunday, December 31st — just in time for everyone to ring in the new year. In other words, the comic and the streaming giant are about to give viewers another chance to experience a comedy double feature. Or not.

Netflix recently teased Equanimity with a short clip of Chappelle discussing President Trump, the poor white voters he appealed to during the election, and the immediate results of that short relationship. This and similar material was teased during the comedian’s Radio City Music Hall residency in August, but The Bird Revelation? Aside from a brief snippet from the intimate special, which was filmed at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles last November, we have little to go on. “Wow,” he tells the audience in the new trailer. “I mean, it is really bad out here isn’t it?”

Dave Chappelle’s third and fourth Netflix specials, Equanimity and The Bird Revelation, both stream on New Year’s Eve.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stand-Up#Comedy#Streaming#Dave Chappelle#Netflix
TAGScomedyDAVE CHAPPELLENETFLIXSTAND-UPstreaming

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP