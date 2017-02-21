The Partridge Family

Former teen heartthrob and star of the 70’s hit sitcom The Partridge Family David Cassidy revealed that he is currently suffering from dementia, which runs in his family and affected both his grandfather and mother. The actor, who is now 66-years old but is still known to many people as the teenage stunner Keith Partridge, told People that he expected this on some level. In a statement, he said “I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming.”

Cassidy’s mother, who he said “disappeared” into the disease died at the age of 89. He says of that loss, “In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room…I feared I would end up that way.” Now, he has decided to retire from performing and focus on his health and the battle against such an unrelenting disease.

During a performance over the weekend, Cassidy forgot the lyrics to many of his songs, fell on stage, and seemed to slur his words throughout much of the event. This reveal offers some insight into why the singer had so much difficulty performing in the confident, crowd-pleasing way he’s been performing for the last few decades. In regards to his newfound focus on his health and wellbeing the actor, who has had substance abuse and drinking issues in the past, says,

“I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions. I want to love. I want to enjoy life.”

We wish him the best in his fight against such a harsh disease moving forward.

