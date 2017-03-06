CBS

Ever since he left late night television, David Letterman’s wry sense of humor and biting sarcasm have been sorely missed in pop culture. There are few major events in today’s news cycle that wouldn’t be vastly improved by Letterman chiming in and giving his two cents on the matter. Luckily, New York Magazine conducted a lengthy and wide-ranging interview with the comedy legend, and there is enough commentary in this one interview to hold fans over until the next time Dave decides to speak this publicly (and this extensively) again.

While Letterman indeed discusses a lot of things, both related to public events and not, some of his most intriguing and biting comments centered around Donald Trump and his merry band of helpers in the administration. As Letterman himself mentions in the piece, his relationship with now-President Trump goes back farther than many other people in media, as he interviewed the real estate mogul decades ago and, as a fellow New York institution, had a working understanding of who the billionaire (“billionaire”?) was under all that spray tan.

So now that he’s free of the restraints of being under contract at a huge corporation like CBS, which presumably cared what Letterman said or did in public to some extent, he can make clear his exact opinions on everything going on in the Trump White House. The former host has never truly cared what people think of him, but being reminded of that particular side of Letterman is never anything less than joyful.