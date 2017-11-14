In honor of Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday, a slew of celebrities turn the tables and read some mean tweets about the host himself during the all-star celebration. Ray Romano introduces the bit that includes everybody from Michael Keaton, Howard Stern, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, and many, many more. There’s no shortage of vitriol to be spread around, like a crop dusting of dickery posted online for all to see.

No birthday is complete unless Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bridges, and Stephen Colbert combine to read tweets calling Kimmel a big giant turd and comparing him to Hephaestus for some odd reason. If you get Will Ferrell to say that your show “blows brown donkey balls” on national television, you know you’ve succeeded a bit in your 50 years on this planet.