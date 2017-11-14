Jimmy Kimmel Gets The Mean Tweets Treatment Himself Thanks To David Letterman, Jon Stewart And More

#David Letterman #Will Ferrell #Celebrities Read Mean Tweets #Jon Stewart #Jimmy Kimmel
11.14.17 1 hour ago

In honor of Jimmy Kimmel’s birthday, a slew of celebrities turn the tables and read some mean tweets about the host himself during the all-star celebration. Ray Romano introduces the bit that includes everybody from Michael Keaton, Howard Stern, Jon Stewart, Tracy Morgan, and many, many more. There’s no shortage of vitriol to be spread around, like a crop dusting of dickery posted online for all to see.

No birthday is complete unless Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bridges, and Stephen Colbert combine to read tweets calling Kimmel a big giant turd and comparing him to Hephaestus for some odd reason. If you get Will Ferrell to say that your show “blows brown donkey balls” on national television, you know you’ve succeeded a bit in your 50 years on this planet.

Around The Web

TOPICS#David Letterman#Will Ferrell#Celebrities Read Mean Tweets#Jon Stewart#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSCELEBRITIES READ MEAN TWEETSdavid lettermanjimmy kimmelJON STEWARTWILL FERRELL

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP