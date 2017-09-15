David Lynch Teases The Possibility Of ‘Twin Peaks’ Season Four, Just Not Any Time Soon

#Twin Peaks
09.15.17 22 mins ago

Showtime

The end of Twin Peaks definitely left people with more questions than answers, some that could possibly be solved when Mark Frost’s second Twin Peaks book is released in October. David Lynch has nothing to do with the books, though, so another season would be the only hope for those seeking answers from his vision.

It took 27 years for the series to make its return for a third season on Showtime, with an unprecedented production and massive cast working for years to make it happen. The possibility that we have to wait just as long to see a fourth season is out there, but Lynch himself did share a glimmer of hope while speaking to the crowd at his “Small Stories” photo exhibit in Serbia. According to Entertainment Weekly, Lynch didn’t close the door completely on a return to the characters:

“It’s too early to say if there will be a fourth season of the series. If that were the case, we would have to wait a few more years because it took me four-and-a-half years to write and record this (season).”

