How Nicki Minaj Rises Above Other People's Pettiness

David Spade And The ‘Cash Me Ousside’ Girl Are Feuding On Instagram Over Who Is Less Famous

Features Writer
05.08.17

Listen, celebrity feuds are the bread and butter of the entertainment industry. From the early Hollywood madness to the more modern likes of Katy vs. Taylor and Vin vs. The Rock, people can’t look away when the rich and famous start slinging a little mud. However, sometimes the feud participants are less “rich and famous” and more “how are their 15 minutes not up yet?” This is one of those times.

Over the weekend, SNL alum and Adam Sandler regular David Spade ran into Internet star Danielle Bregoli, someone whose name you definitely don’t know but you’ve absolutely witnessed her “Cash Me Ousside” weirdness on Dr. Phil. After posing with Bregoli at an LA eatery, Spade posted the pic on Instagram with a jab, quipping “unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.” Bregoli, clearly not a Tommy Boy fan, was clearly unamused in the photo and shot back “No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter.”

Around The Web

TAGSCELEBRITY FEUDSDanielle BregoliDAVID SPADEfeuds

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 4 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 5 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 5 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP