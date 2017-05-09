How bow dis. ( @bhadbhabie is slightly underwhelmed to meet me 😒). Unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on May 7, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Listen, celebrity feuds are the bread and butter of the entertainment industry. From the early Hollywood madness to the more modern likes of Katy vs. Taylor and Vin vs. The Rock, people can’t look away when the rich and famous start slinging a little mud. However, sometimes the feud participants are less “rich and famous” and more “how are their 15 minutes not up yet?” This is one of those times.

Over the weekend, SNL alum and Adam Sandler regular David Spade ran into Internet star Danielle Bregoli, someone whose name you definitely don’t know but you’ve absolutely witnessed her “Cash Me Ousside” weirdness on Dr. Phil. After posing with Bregoli at an LA eatery, Spade posted the pic on Instagram with a jab, quipping “unfortunately she stopped being famous 5 minutes before this was taken.” Bregoli, clearly not a Tommy Boy fan, was clearly unamused in the photo and shot back “No lie, I thought dis guy was the waiter.”