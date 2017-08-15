Amazon’s Upcoming ‘Good Omens’ Miniseries Just Might Make You Hopeful About The Apocalypse

With the critical and commercial success of American Gods on Starz, writer Neil Gaiman‘s work has been making the leap to television with aplomb lately, and for good reason. As the world gets more and more hostile, sometimes taking some time to escape into some sharply written and insightful fantasy is the best thing you can do for a brief respite. Luckily for us, more is on the way. Amazon is taking a stab at Good Omens, the hilariously apocalyptic novel by Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett with a six episode miniseries, and a brand new casting announcement is proof that this project is heading in a very good direction.

According to Variety, David Tennant and Michael Sheen have been cast Crowley and Aziraphale, a demon and an angel, respectively, who have been tasked with keeping an eye on the antichrist. However, a hospital mix up causes some confusion over which baby is actually the one to trigger the end times, culminating in a bizarre mishmash of precocious children, witches, and the Four Bikers of the Apocalypse.

Tennant and Sheen are pitch perfect, and the fact that Gaiman himself is writing the episodes is hopefully a sign of good things to come. The series is set to air in 2018, unless the world ends before then.

