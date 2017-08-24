Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

This fall, Netflix will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Russell Simmons’ immensely important HBO stand-up series Def Comedy Jam with Def Comedy Jam 25, a new comedy special featuring just about everyone. The show originally premiered on July 1st, 1992 and ran through January 1st, 1997. It briefly reappeared in 2006 and 2008, but has otherwise remained dormant since streaming services exploded during the past decade.

According to a press release, Def Comedy Jam 25 will celebrate “the iconic show that made giants out of ferociously funny black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood to name a few.” It will also highlight “the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments.” Bill Bellamy, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Kid Capri, Craig Robinson, Sommore, Joe Torry and Katt Williams also star.

Aside from the indication of a fall release date, Netflix did not specify when Def Comedy Jam 25 would stream. Nor did it specify who or what the aforementioned tributes would celebrate. Hopefully Simmons and company will include a good chunk of their time to the late Bernie Mac, the phenomenal comic and comedy actor who died in 2008. After all, Mac first made it big when he came onstage at Def Comedy Jam following a problematic set by Lawrence and exclaimed, “I ain’t scared o’ you mothaf*ckas!”