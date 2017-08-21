‘The Defenders’ Makes A Great Case For A ‘Marvel Team-Up’ Series

#Netflix #Marvel
Senior Contributor
08.21.17

Netflix

The Defenders arrived on Friday capping off four preceding Marvel series and setting up the second round of Netflix’s corner of the MCU. And, while the show has its ups and downs, it repeatedly demonstrates that the Defenders are better together, especially when paired off as partners. In fact, The Defenders makes a strong case for a Marvel Team-Up series.

If you’re unfamiliar, Marvel Team-Up was a beloved comic where Marvel let its writers toss together heroes, usually Spider-Man and someone else, and see what happened. It was embraced both for its sometimes ridiculous pairings and only-in-the-’70s plots, like Spidey and the Scarlet Witch traveling back in time to the Salem witch trials or Spider-Man hanging out with the cast of Saturday Night Live. But it also expanded the boundaries of the comics and let writers explore how heroes just hung out and pitched in when others needed help. At its best it felt a bit like friendly rivals teaming up, complete with witty banter and learning moments. And if you’ve seen The Defenders, that’ll sound familiar.

The shows, of course, already share characters, most notably Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple and Rob Morgan’s Turk. Still, much of The Defenders involves each of the four central characters pairing off and getting to know each other. Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) are the most obvious pairing. They team up in the comics, where they currently share a title, and The Defenders spends a lot of time laying the groundwork for a Heroes For Hire series, not the least of which is the show’s running gag of Danny being, well, a thundering dumbass. And one of the show’s most emotional moments comes when Luke and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) reconcile their romantic past and settle on friendship.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSMarvelNETFLIXTHE DEFENDERS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 3 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP