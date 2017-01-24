Kimmel V. Damon: The Greatest Feud Of Our Time Wages On

Dennis Quaid Discusses The Pitfalls Of Making (Fake) Viral Videos With Jimmy Kimmel

#Viral Videos
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

As the election of President Donald Trump proved, viral stories, images and videos can possess an unbelievable amount of power — even when they’re fake. Sometimes they potentially help a country elect a businessman turned reality television star as its highest executive, while other viral moments pull at viewers’ heartstrings. And then there’s the celebrity meltdown, a time-honored tradition in Hollywood that smartphones and social media have expedited significantly. Back in 2015, A Dog’s Purpose star Dennis Quaid featured in one such viral video.

At first many believed the vertical video was genuine, though thanks to the Internet’s steadily increasing output of fake content, frequent pranksters like talk show host Jimmy Kimmel were blamed. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host joked with his audience the next day, saying “You play fifty pranks, and all of a sudden, people don’t trust you anymore!” Of course Kimmel didn’t have anything to do with it, as the fake viral video was actually part of a Funny or Die skit, but that didn’t stop Kimmel from asking Quaid about it almost two years later:

“It was a comedy skit for Funny or Die. They offered me five skits and this seemed like it would be really great or a big dud. So we did it and it was a hoax, and we were going to show what really happened a day or two later. I was in New York when it came out in the morning, and I didn’t even know that it had broken. I turned on the TV and there’s Al Roker going, ‘Dennis come in. You need an intervention. You need help.’ Uh oh, I better call my mom. I hadn’t told her about it yet.”

“The acting was so good in it,” said Kimmel, adding he assumed it was real at the time because (1) Quaid’s “performance” seemed so real, and (2) his Jimmy Kimmel Live team wasn’t responsible for it. That’s when the actor reminded his host of his own “pull 50 pranks quote” from two years prior, at which point Kimmel decried the accusations levied his was as being “so unfair.”

Then again, Kimmel is responsible for several annual prank traditions aimed at making children cry over Halloween candy, or fooling the world with he and Kate Hansen’s hugely successful 2014 Winter Olympics prank involving a wolf at the Sochi athlete dormitories. So while Quaid’s involvement with Funny or Die may have, as Kimmel put it, “backfired” on him momentarily, the fake meltdown video pales in comparison to the wealth of funny forgeries the late night comedian has inundated the Internet with.

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSDENNIS QUAIDjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveViral Videos
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 week ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP