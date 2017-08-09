AMC

Word of a Sons of Anarchy spin-off featuring the Mayans began spreading back in 2014 before the original series even left the air (at the same time as rumors of a SoA prequel). The show officially went into development last May, a pilot was greenlit in December 2016, and the lead (JD Pardo) was cast in February, as was Edward James Olmos (who will play the lead’s father). Preliminarily, the series is about the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ seeks revenge after his “American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence.”

Everything seemed to be going along fine on Mayan MC until last month when word came down that it was being reshot and recast.

We weren’t given a lot of details at the time, but in the intervening month, we’ve gotten a better idea of what’s going on, largely from series co-creator Kurt Sutter himself, who explained the situation to Pop Culture: