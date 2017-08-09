What’s Going On With The Reshoots On The ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Spin-Off, ‘Mayans MC’?

Word of a Sons of Anarchy spin-off featuring the Mayans began spreading back in 2014 before the original series even left the air (at the same time as rumors of a SoA prequel). The show officially went into development last May, a pilot was greenlit in December 2016, and the lead (JD Pardo) was cast in February, as was Edward James Olmos (who will play the lead’s father). Preliminarily, the series is about the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ seeks revenge after his “American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence.”

Everything seemed to be going along fine on Mayan MC until last month when word came down that it was being reshot and recast.

We weren’t given a lot of details at the time, but in the intervening month, we’ve gotten a better idea of what’s going on, largely from series co-creator Kurt Sutter himself, who explained the situation to Pop Culture:

“Ironically, I don’t know why I was surprised. It was the same situation we had on Sons, we had major recast and we reshot 95% of the pilot and that’s gonna happen again. What it does for me is it allows me to watch it and then go what didn’t work, what did work, and really do a big rewrite.

“So, now they’re just literally waiting for the script. We had the team all together. I’m not gonna direct it because if it gets picked up, we’ll slam right into production. So, my other [executive producer] Noberto [Barba] is gonna do the reshoots, so hopefully that’ll all happen in August/September and we’ll go into production the first of the year.”

