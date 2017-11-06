Getty Image

At the moment, Sunday nights on HBO are filled with all the comedy and drama Curb Your Enthusiasm and Vice Principals can provide. In the coming months, however, the popular premium network’s typically drama-fueled Sunday evening slots were looking a little empty. Or at least that was the case until Monday’s announcement about the back-to-back second season premieres of Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church’s Divorce and Pete Holmes’s Crashing on Sunday, January 14th, 2018. Thanks to the latest dramedies about the end of long-term relationships, it seems HBO viewers won’t be so lonely after all.

Divorce‘s eight-episode second season premieres 10pm ETthat day with a first look at Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband Robert’s (Church) latest attempts to “[deal] with the aftermath of their explosive separation” and “rebuild their lives.” Aside from the two leads, co-stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore will also return to the show for its second bout.

Crashing, meanwhile, will kick things off at 10:30pm ET with the first of its second season’s eight episodes. After having “an enlightening conversation with an atheist,” Pete (Holmes) goes off “into a night of New York debauchery” ahead of a season in which he will “question his faith and find his voice.”