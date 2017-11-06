The Second Season Premieres Of ‘Divorce’ And ‘Crashing’ Will Fill HBO’s Sunday Gap In January

#Sarah Jessica Parker #HBO
News & Culture Writer
11.06.17

Getty Image

At the moment, Sunday nights on HBO are filled with all the comedy and drama Curb Your Enthusiasm and Vice Principals can provide. In the coming months, however, the popular premium network’s typically drama-fueled Sunday evening slots were looking a little empty. Or at least that was the case until Monday’s announcement about the back-to-back second season premieres of Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church’s Divorce and Pete Holmes’s Crashing on Sunday, January 14th, 2018. Thanks to the latest dramedies about the end of long-term relationships, it seems HBO viewers won’t be so lonely after all.

Divorce‘s eight-episode second season premieres 10pm ETthat day with a first look at Frances (Parker) and her ex-husband Robert’s (Church) latest attempts to “[deal] with the aftermath of their explosive separation” and “rebuild their lives.” Aside from the two leads, co-stars Molly Shannon, Talia Balsam, Tracy Letts, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore will also return to the show for its second bout.

Crashing, meanwhile, will kick things off at 10:30pm ET with the first of its second season’s eight episodes. After having “an enlightening conversation with an atheist,” Pete (Holmes) goes off “into a night of New York debauchery” ahead of a season in which he will “question his faith and find his voice.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Jessica Parker#HBO
TAGSCrashingDIVORCEHBOPETE HOLMESSARAH JESSICA PARKERTHOMAS HADEN CHURCH

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP