The Newest ‘Doctor Who’ Trailer Highlights The Newest Companion And What’s To Come In 10th Season

02.25.17 21 mins ago

When news broke the upcoming season of Doctor Who would be showrunner Steven Moffat’s last and that Peter Capaldi would exit at the end of 2017, fans (rightfully so) got a little teary-eyed. But that doesn’t mean the show can’t give them a great send-off, and by the looks of a new trailer, it’s going to be one heck of a final ride.

BBC America dropped the latest trailer for the long-running series 10th season, highlighting new companion Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie).

