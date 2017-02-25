When news broke the upcoming season of Doctor Who would be showrunner Steven Moffat’s last and that Peter Capaldi would exit at the end of 2017, fans (rightfully so) got a little teary-eyed. But that doesn’t mean the show can’t give them a great send-off, and by the looks of a new trailer, it’s going to be one heck of a final ride.
BBC America dropped the latest trailer for the long-running series 10th season, highlighting new companion Bill Potts (played by Pearl Mackie).
