The Final Season Of Peter Capaldi’s ‘Doctor Who’ Gets A Premiere Date

BBC America

While fans of the long-running BBC series Doctor Who were reacting to Monday’s news that Peter Capaldi would leave the show at the end of 2017, news of the premiere date was lost in the shuffle. Never fear! For as sad as it is to see such a beloved figure undergo a major change, science fiction aficionados won’t have to wait too much longer to witness the final witticisms of the current star’s cross, Scottish incarnation of the time-traveling alien. Originally set for an imprecise, though simultaneous spring premiere on the BBC, BBC America, and other broadcasters around the world, we finally have a set date.

Per Entertainment Weekly, the tenth season of the Doctor Who revival will premiere Saturday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET on BBC America:

“Peter Capaldi is an extraordinary Doctor and has taken the show to amazing places,” [Steven Moffat’s] fellow Who EP Brian Minchin said in a statement. “Although I’m sad he has decided to move on in 2018, I’m delighted that we have one final series with Peter Capaldi and Steven Moffat. I know what they’re planning, and it’s going to be incredible.”

To sweeten the pot, the American premiere for the Patrick Ness-written spin-off Class — which has already aired in the United Kingdom — is scheduled to occur right after Capaldi’s 12th Doctor introduces audiences to his new companion, Bill (Pearl Mackie). The veteran actor’s final turn as the character will also feature the return of Nardole (Matt Lucas) and Missy (Michelle Gomez), the latter being the female regeneration of the Doctor’s fellow Galifreyan and villain, the Master.

Hopefully Capaldi is treated to the heartfelt goodbye his version of the timeless character deserves.

BBC

(Via Entertainment Weekly)