The Latest Trailer For ‘Doctor Who’ Season 10 Features A Watery New Take On A Classic Villain

03.13.17 48 mins ago

Despite the fact that Doctor Who‘s upcoming 10th season will be Peter Capaldi’s last, most of the promotional materials released by the BBC and BBC America suggest he’ll go out with a bang. For starters, his curmudgeonly 12th Doctor has been paired up with a brand new companion, Bill (Pearl Mackie) — the both of whom Uproxx spoke with ahead of the 2016 Christmas special. And to spice things up for longtime fans of the original series, the original Mondasian Cyberman — an old favorite of Capaldi’s — will return to the show for the first time in 50 years.

According to the latest trailer, however, it seems Doctor Who season 10 will also feature a new watery incarnation of the series’ most recognizable villains — the Daleks. (You know, the “fat” fellas Bill poked fun at in her debut trailer — the same one in which she quipped about their having a “sucker.”) Following a quick cut of one of the angry mutants firing upon someone, a mysterious woman seemingly composed of water appears before the camera. This woman utters the Daleks’ famous catchphrase, “Exterminate!”

BBC America

Seeing as how this is a one minute trailer for an entire season of television, it’s obvious these two shots don’t follow each other as they do here. However, seeing as how both the Dalek and the woman look to be on the same set (notice the wall designs, colors), there’s a good chance outgoing showrunner Steven Moffat is yet again trying to change something about the Doctor’s most recognizable nemesis.

Doctor Who premieres Saturday, April 15th at 9 p.m. ET/PT on BBC America.

