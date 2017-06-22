Despite A Tidy Series End, ‘Downton Abbey’ Is Coming Back In Film Form

ITV

When it first premiered in 2010, American fell hard for the stylishly stuffy stories of the upstairs and downstairs folk on Downton Abbey. Whether they were relishing the Dowager Countess’s (Maggie Smith, international treasure) withering one liners or weeping over love stories that could never be (Sybil + Branson 4ever), your mom, your aunts, and your girlfriend became low key anglophiles and had a new reason to donate to PBS. When the show came to an end back in 2015, nearly everyone’s stories were wrapped up neatly, handing out happy endings like Christmas crackers.

Despite the tidy end, NBC Universal is officially bringing the Crawleys back for a feature film. According to NBC exec Michael Edelstein, they’re getting the gang back together for production in 2018.

“We are working on getting the script right and then we’ve got to figure out how to get the [cast] together. Because as you know, people go on and do other things. But we’re hopeful to make a movie sometime next year.”

Cool, but perhaps they should have notified more of the cast members before making the announcement. Sophie McSheera, who played Daisy the maid, wasn’t aware of the project until asked by the AP, but said “we would all love to be part of the film if it was to happen, for sure.” Laura Carmichael, aka Lady Edith aka the winner of this particular game of thrones, expressed similar confusion, saying “Well, tell my agent, because we’re still waiting to know. We’re hoping that will happen soon.”

Honestly, the film seems wholly unnecessary, but if there are gorgeous costumes, intrigue, and arguments about pudding wine, I’ll be there.

(Via Vulture)