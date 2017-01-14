Who Would Ever Leave A Starring Role In Hamilton? This Guy.

01.13.17

Comedy Central

In a time of political transitioning, it is often helpful to look to the past as a how-to (or how-to-definitely-not) guide, but most importantly history has some truly insane stories that make for perfect drunken rants when retold. Comedy Central has wisely realized that it has cornered the market on the latter, deciding to renew Drunk History for a fifth season.

Created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner, Drunk History features comedians and actors getting completely sh*tfaced and then explaining a historical event, while other funny people reenact their words verbatim. This season attracted talent like Aubrey Plaza, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louie Anderson, John Cho, Kat Dennings, Jenna Fischer, Tony Hale, Colin Hanks, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Elizabeth Olsen, Patton Oswalt, Liev Schreiber, and Gabourey Sidibe, so it’s safe to say that it’s not slowing down any time soon. While some people complain that it’s not as off-the-cuff as it was in previous years, it’s worth it to see Octavia Spencer’s hilarious take on Harriet Tubman.

There’s a lot of talk about “Peak TV” and how there is just too much on to catch everything, but sometimes you just need to see your favorite comics burp their way through an explanation of the Space Race or watch Ronda Rousey bite off an ear while dressed as a suffragette. These are the things that truly make America great.

(Via Variety)

