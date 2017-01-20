NBC

What Dunder Mifflin’s Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) lacks in office etiquette and an overall grounding in reality he makes up for with confidence and ambition that’s second to none. While he’s certainly the most unprofessional employee in the office at times — skinning a CPR dummy with a knife is against all HR guidelines — he’s without a doubt the hardest working. Most of the Dunder Mifflin employees spend their days exerting the minimal amount of effort needed to keep the branch afloat, but Dwight embraces his sales job with the utmost dedication.

Applying some Schrute wisdom to your life might seem like an exercise that’s likely to backfire, but don’t forget — the man did run a semi-successful beet farm/bed and breakfast while excelling as a salesman/assistant to the regional manager. Should you need some unorthodox advice in business or love, let these Dwight quotes be your guide. Hell, they even work for wilderness survival, because the man knows his bears.