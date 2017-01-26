The True Stories That Inspired Fargo

Netflix’s ‘El Chapo’ Series Gets A Premiere Date, Suggesting True Crime Shows Are Here To Stay

01.26.17

The extradition of Joaquín Guzmán, otherwise known as “El Chapo,” to the United States in mid January brought the international celebrity criminal back into the spotlight. (After all, the maximum security Manhattan prison where he was being held was enough to generate Internet finger-wagging about the possibility of another escape.) Yet news of two different El Chapo-centric television series over the summer suggested the Mexican drug lord’s time in the spotlight would probably never die, and thanks to a new press release from Univision and Netflix, it seems audiences will be getting one of these sooner than they think.

“This series pulls back the curtain on one of the most captivating criminals of our time by combining the world-class reporting and insights from Univision News’ investigative team with an outstanding team of talented storytellers and producers,” said Camila Jiménez Villa, President and Chief Content Officer of Fusion Media Group, in an official statement. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to share this boundary-breaking new series with a global audience.”

Based on Guzmán’s life story, El Chapo is set to air on Univision sometime in April 2017. A date for the Netflix premiere wasn’t given, though according to the initial release last May, El Chapo will stream sometime “soon” after its television debut. As for the History Channel’s rival series #Cartel, a release date has yet to be announced by the network that once entertained the machinations of this guy.

We’re convinced Sean Penn should not only star in both shows, but he should also make the Lifetime Original about the Ancient Aliens figurehead’s life.

'It's All In The Reflexes': The Story Of The Contentious 'Big Trouble In Little China' Screenplay

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How 'Friday The 13th' Became A Horror Classic

How Toronto's Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

The Story Behind Gus Fring's Stunningly Explosive Moment On 'Breaking Bad'

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned 'Labyrinth' Into A Transcendent Cult Film

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

