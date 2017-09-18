It wasn’t too surprising, but Elisabeth Moss finally walked away with an Emmy award to lead the close of the 2017 awards. Her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama is her eighth nomination and first win, technically for playing Offred but you also have to think there’s a little bit of love for Peggy Olson in there too. When you’re up against Claire Danes, Viola Davis, and other great talents for so many years, it has to feel like a victory well earned.

While there was a slight hint of controversy thanks to Moss’ background as a Scientologist going into the night, with murmurs on Twitter and comments by ex-member Leah Remini, none of it was present during the acceptance speech. Moss almost seemed overwhelmed by the moment and in her excitement, let some explicit language slip out while thanking her mother for teaching her to “be kind and a f*cking badass.”

The Handmaid’s Tale was definitely the star of the night, walking away with the bulk of the main drama awards during the show and giving Hulu its own foothold into the club alongside Netflix and Amazon. With billions being tossed into development and each platform seemingly looking for a bigger stake each year, it’s hard to see any of them going away any time soon. And with talent like Moss bringing quality performances to their brand, you can likely expect them to take up more time on the awards stage in the future.