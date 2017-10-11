The Riker Brothers/Netflix

Elizabeth Ho is an actress probably best known for starring alongside Kathy Bates in Netflix’s Disjointed. You may have also seen her on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and Two and a Half Men. She was nice enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently. You can stream Disjointed any time currently on Netflix.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I’m a tequila lady through and through. Right now I’m on a Fortaleza kick. So, Fortaleza silver on the rocks with three limes. If bar food is available, I’ll also put in an order of mozzarella sticks because fried cheese is part of a balanced diet.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter: @TeenVogue. Yup. You read that correctly. @TeenVogue is killing it both on current events and pop culture.

IG: @HanginWithMrCoops. Ok. This is a bit selfish because this is my dogs’ account and yes, I am that crazy lady but I don’t care. I will stare at my dumb dogs’ faces all day every day.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR and/or streaming queue?

DCC: Making the Team (WHO WILL MAKE THE TEAM THIS YEAR?! THE SUSPENSE), Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (obsessed), and my boy Chris Redd’s Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents Special (probably going to watch that after I finish answering these questions).

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

When I was little, dim-sum was always a treat for my family. I crave dim-sum on the daily. I love that you can get so many different kinds of dishes and flavors in one sitting. I would do a full day-long dim-sum day with all my friends and family. Heck, you can come too. Bring those carts out and let’s eat!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Amazon, Instagram, Twitter, Simon Says Stamp (I’m a big crafter so I’m always on the hunt for new things to craft with).

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. It’s my favorite pick-me-up song. I often have solo dance parties to this song in my dressing room.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t take your grandparents for granted. When you go home, spend quality time with them: go to the mall, help with meals, drive them wherever they want to go. Your time with them is limited and you’ll miss them immensely when they’re gone.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

How do you look up your most frequently played song on Spotify? (Btw, the answer is you can’t so for #6 I just guessed).

9. Dogs or cats?

I love doggos and kitties. I’d have a whole mansion full of them if I could. Sadly, I’m super allergic to kitten friends so, puppers for the win.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Damien Rice at the Greek. I remember discovering Damien and being too poor to buy concert tickets to see him live. He came through LA a couple years ago and I went all out and bought good seats. Let’s just say, it was worth the wait to see him play live. I was blown away by his artistry and voice. Boy can that man wail.