Elizabeth Warren Watches, And Loves, ‘Ballers’

HBO

Hello. Are you ready to have your mind blown a little bit? Are you, really? Because I imagine you just said “yes” to that question without thinking it all the way through. Please, stop for a moment and collect yourself. Be sure. If you are like me, what I am going to tell you will alter your entire day, and maybe go beyond that. It might change your whole life, in a “butterfly flaps its wings” type of situation. Take this seriously. Okay. Ready?

Elizabeth Warren watches Ballers.

Yes, Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts, progressive warrior, noted Trump provoker, perpetual thorn in the side of Wall Street types, watches Ballers, HBO’s football Entourage series starring The Rock and many expensive boats. It’s true. I know it because she said so, casually, in a message of support to the Writers Guild as negotiations with Hollywood studios intensified. Here, look:

This is fascinating. Read it again. Because you get to the part about her watching Big Little Lies and you’re like “Yeah, sure, okay, I get that,” and then you read the message of support for the union and you’re like “Right, naturally, nothing too surprising here.” But then you get to the ending. “Bruce and I can’t wait for the next season of Ballers to start.” She singled out Ballers. Out of every show on television. Not a trendy, hip political show, like Veep, or some prestige-y show like The Americans or even Better Call Saul. Not even House of Cards. Ballers. I freaking love it. It’s my favorite story about a politician watching a television show since the time Hillary Clinton, a lawyer who is married to a charismatic politician with a wandering eye, said she loves The Good Wife, a show about a lawyer who is married to a charismatic politician with a wandering eye. Seriously, picture her and Bill watching that show together. Imagine being in the room with them while they watched it. This is also fascinating.

And the whole thing gets ever better. Do you think Elizabeth Warren was kidding, or that maybe she just asked an intern for a show he liked and the intern was all “Ballers is my jam, ma’am”? The thought probably dawned on you. Well, let me assure you that Elizabeth Warren was serious. Very serious. Serious enough that she also mentioned the show twice in the prologue of her new book. Like, on page one…