Is Trump Trying To Dismantle The Government?

Even This 5-Year-Old Geography Wiz On ‘Ellen’ Is Laughing At Trump’s ‘Love’ For Russia

03.18.17 20 mins ago

If you have pre-schoolers making fun of you on national television, you know something smells fishy about your life. Ellen invited young Nate on her show earlier this week so he could show off some of his amazing geography skills for her audience. And while he’s pretty good for a 5-year-old kid, his appearance came with a hidden Trump burn that’s hard to overlook.

Now you can turn on the conspiracy engine and say he was coached to make the joke, but it’s really not something that’s too hard to wrap your head around. If you mention Trump and Russia enough, have the president drop some praise on Vladimir Putin during the Super Bowl, and then have him praise the country more than once during the campaign, the kid who loves geography might notice. Either way, Nate is very proud of his comedy moment and even ends up taking a bow for the audience while he’s practically bursting with excitement. Somewhere Milton Berle is yelling about picking your spots.

If anything, Nate’s little joke is at least factual. Donald Trump does seem to have a fondness for Russia and nobody can truly deny that. Let’s just hope that all of this love of geographyisn’t tied to some after school program.

(Via Ellen)

TAGSdonald trumpELLENRUSSIA
