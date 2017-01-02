Ellen Tears Up

Ellen Has A Homophobic Gospel Singer Coming On Her Show This Week And People Are Livid

01.02.17 5 hours ago 6 Comments

Gospel legend Kim Burrell ended her 2016 by going on a homophobic rant and calling gay people “perverts.” The singer was at a Houston church two days before the new year and preaching about the gay community on Facebook Live when she said, “You play with the homosexual spirit in God’s house and you’ll die from it in 2017.” Burrell also called gays “serpents” in the video captured by a viewer. “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted,” she went on to say.

The 44-year-old singer later offered up a non-apology for the inflammatory remarks, claiming she never mentioned the LGBT community in her hate-filled sermon and was only talking about sin and preaching to “church people.” As aa result, fans are demanding that Ellen cancel her appearance on the show.

Burrell is currently scheduled to appear on The Ellen Degeneres Show this Thursday with Pharrell for a performance of “I See A Victory,” the lead single from the Hidden Figures soundtrack. Many are now pressuring the daytime talk show host who happens to be gay herself to put the kibosh on Burrell’s appearance.

