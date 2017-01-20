Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Barack Obama will always be remembered as a classy, dignified, and cool president who made many great accomplishments during his eight years in office, including saving lives by providing healthcare to millions of Americans. However one accomplishment that the former president will likely be remembered for most is the strides he made for the LGBT community, such as repealing Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, passing the Hate Crimes Prevention Act, and legalizing marriage equality for all.

It was this that Ellen DeGeneres extended a heartfelt thank you to the 44th president for on her January 20 show, as Obama prepared to transfer power over to his successor — whose stances on LGBT issues remain unclear. To thoroughly show her gratitude, the daytime host recruited help from some of her Hollywood friends whose lives have also been made better by Obama’s time in office, including Nathan Lane, Jim Parsons, Evan Rachel Wood, George Takei, Tig Notaro, Lance Bass, Neil Patrick Harris, Laverne Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, DeGeneres’ own wife Portia de Rossi, and many, many, more.

Anyone who can make it to the end with a dry eye must be made of stone. The rest of us will just be over here sobbing into our Lean Cuisines.