Emilia Clarke Confirms That Her Scene Eating A Horse Heart From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Was As Gross As It Seemed

07.16.17 11 mins ago

It ain’t easy being Khaleesi, and Emilia Clarke hammered that home when she told The Mirror about the one Game of Thrones scene that required a bucket for all the Targaryen upchuck she produced.

In an unforgettable scene all the way back in Game of Thrones season one, Daenerys Targaryen does the one thing that will impress her new husband Khal Drogo during what seems to be a Dothraki gender reveal party — eat a horse heart. It wasn’t so easy for Ms. Clarke, who had to force down “roughly 28 hearts” made of solidified jam. Here’s her painful description of the quasi-method acting meal:

“It was very helpful to be given something so truly disgusting to eat, so there wasn’t much acting required. They made the heart out of solidified jam but it tasted like bleach and raw pasta. I ate roughly 28 hearts throughout the days we filmed that scene. Fortunately, they gave me a spit bucket because I was vomiting in it quite often.”

Clarke has gone on to ride fake dragons, crowd surf, and assemble an army that should make her the favorite in the coming battle for Westeros. She even has the best odds of not dying over the next eight episodes. Probably worth choking down a fake horse heart.

Read the rest of Clarke’s interview on The Mirror.

