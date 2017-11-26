HBO

When most people talk about Game Of Thrones, they mention the dragons, they mention the violence, and they mention the nudity. The latter has always been a topic that follows Emilia Clarke around, with past reports connecting her to a rumor that an actress was refusing to do nude scenes on the show and her own comments about when she will and won’t shed her clothing. It follows her around like a dragon youngling or a lonely disgraced knight, just constantly showing up. That’s probably why she’s a bit annoyed when people focus on it.

Ian McShane famously said the show was all “tits and dragons” when he was guest starring on the show and it would seem plenty of folks seem to think the same. But according to an interview with Clarke in Harper’s BAZAAR, she’s tired of people singling out the show as being one step away from pornography: