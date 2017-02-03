Game Of Thrones Season 7: What We Know So Far

02.03.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments
DAENERYS

HBO

Now that winter has finally arrived in Westeros, Game of Thrones had to push back its filming schedule for season seven. HBO’s mega-hit usually films from July to December, but production for next season didn’t begin until September 2016 to accommodate the nastier weather. “We kind of pushed everything down the line,” creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said, “so we could get some grim, gray weather even in the sunnier places that we shoot.”

It’s currently in the forties in Northern Island, which is where Emilia Clarke has been spotted filming season seven. It looks like she’s ready to get out of there, too. A just-uploaded Instagram video shows the Emmy-nominated Clarke lip-syncing to “I Believe I Can Fly,” R. Kelly’s 1996 single from the Space Jam soundtrack. She also wrote, “That feeling when at last you’re a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…”

Now, Clarke could be celebrating the end of a grueling shooting cycle. Or — and please hear me out — Clarke could be dropping hints that for season seven, she, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, and Peter Dinklage have been replaced by Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and Muggsy Bogues. No wonder the season was delayed until the summer. You try getting Charles Barkley to pronounce “Rhaegal” correctly.

(Via Instagram)

