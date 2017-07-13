Here Are Your Nominees For The 2017 Emmy Awards

Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.13.17 6 Comments
emmy nominations 2017

Game of Thrones has won more Emmys than any primetime television show ever — it broke Fraiser‘s record (38 to 37) last year by taking home Outstanding Drama Series — but HBO’s blockbuster won’t add to its total on September 17, when Los Angeles hosts the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

For the first time in its history, Thrones isn’t eligible to win anything, due to air date technicalities and “hanging episodes” (it’s a rule that dates back to The Sopranos). That leaves room for a new drama, like The Crown, Westworld, or The Handmaid’s Tale, to make a splash, or for an old favorite, like Better Call Saul or The Americans, to finally break through. The Drama Series race is just one of many interesting subplots among this year’s Emmy nominations, along with how many awards should Carrie Coon win. (All of them.)

Here’s the complete list of nominees.

