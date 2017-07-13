Here Are Your Nominees For The 2017 Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones has won more Emmys than any primetime television show ever — it broke Fraiser‘s record (38 to 37) last year by taking home Outstanding Drama Series — but HBO’s blockbuster won’t add to its total on September 17, when Los Angeles hosts the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.
For the first time in its history, Thrones isn’t eligible to win anything, due to air date technicalities and “hanging episodes” (it’s a rule that dates back to The Sopranos). That leaves room for a new drama, like The Crown, Westworld, or The Handmaid’s Tale, to make a splash, or for an old favorite, like Better Call Saul or The Americans, to finally break through. The Drama Series race is just one of many interesting subplots among this year’s Emmy nominations, along with how many awards should Carrie Coon win. (All of them.)
Here’s the complete list of nominees.
Where the fuck is McKean for Better Call Saul? God damnit.
Talk about a solid category:
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)
Veep (HBO)
Does ABC get two nominations per category because they host the Emmy’s or what? Aside from Black-ish (which I haven’t seen) and Modern Family (which is more formulaic than a game show), it’s hard to choose a favorite. Master of None and Atlanta would get my vote as they haven’t had a chance to stale like SV and Veep.
Also calling the mandatory post-mortem award to Carrie Fischer for guest star in a comedy series on Catastrophe. Great show, great character.
Desus & Mero not getting nominated for Outstanding Variety Talk Series is a travesty.
Zero love for Legion or American Gods. lol at everyone on Westwood and Stranger Things getting a nomination tho (really, fucking Barb got one?)
Yeah I was kind of shaking my head on that one too. I guess the wheres barb memes acted as an emmy campaign for the character. Winona Ryder not getting a nomination is another strange decision..
The lack of Speechless noms is sad.