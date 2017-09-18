All The 2017 Emmy Winners So Far

09.17.17

Getty Image

The 2017 Emmys are finally here! Stephen Colbert is hosting the 69th Emmy Awards, and we can expect some primetime nudity and plenty of Trump jokes and Stranger Things references. While there were some glaring omissions in the nominations, we’ve already spelled out who deserves to take home a statue including Elizabeth Moss and Ted Danson’s evil laugh.

Below, you can find the full list of winners so far, with the winner listed first in bold. So sit back, enjoy an Emmys cocktail, and enjoy.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)
Regina King (American Crime)
Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)
Judy Davis (Feud)
Jackie Hoffman (Feud)
Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Judith Light (Transparent)
Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Outstanding Drama Series

House of Cards (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Westworld (HBO)

