The Biggest Fails From Celebrity TV Hosts

Epix Taps Meg Ryan To Make The Leap From Film To TV To Be Their Cable Comedy Star

01.03.17 1 hour ago

Miramax

What’s the point of even having an entertainment industry if you have spare Meg Ryans sitting around? Unacceptable! Thankfully, Epix have done the sensible thing and will reportedly play host to a comedy series starring the Sleepless in Seattle actress.

According to Deadline, Ryan is set to star in the Brad Hall guided comedy Picture Paris. Based on the 2011 short film he wrote and directed, Hall’s offering focuses on “a suburban mom whose dream trip to Paris with her husband after they become empty-nesters may not quite live up to expectations.” Apparently the project was in fairly high demand with three networks pursuing the project.

For Ryan, this new half-hour comedy gig marks her first major TV gig in thirty years and once again proves small screen roles no longer have the stigma they used to. Ryan’s reintroduction to TV life was originally earmarked to come sooner courtesy of the axed HIMYM spin-off How I Met Your Dad. Frankly, we’re just happy to have Meg Ryan back in general. Maybe a mini-rebirth on pay cable is just the elixir to get her back in the fold. Heck, the Golden Globes will probably give her an award nom next year on name recognition alone, so there’s reason to believe all parties will get pleasant things out of this arrangement. Including (hopefully) a quality new comedy featuring someone we like as the star of the show.

(Via Deadline)

TAGSBRAD HALLEPIXMEG RYANPicture Paris

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 5 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP