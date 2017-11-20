Netflix

Unless you’ve already binged The Punisher, then both Marvel’s latest and a slew of other new Netflix offerings in November are waiting for you in your queue. And you’d better hurry it up, because the streaming giant just dropped its list of comings and goings for the month of December. Aside from Equanimity, the third Dave Chappelle comedy special this year, the final month of 2017 will see the release of The Crown‘s second season, the Will Smith and Joel Edgerton fantasy epic Bright, and a host of other shows, films, and comedy hours. Better say your goodbyes to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, though.

ARRIVING

The Crown Season 2 (12/8)

Not only was the first season of The Crown spectacular, the original Netflix series tracing the modern history of the British monarchy also managed to nab several Emmy Awards and nominations. The second season follows the trials and tribulations of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and her husband Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh (Matt Smith) as the second half of the 20th century progresses. Additional cast members for this latest entry include Matthew Goode (Watchmen) and Michael C. Hall (Dexter), the latter playing John F. Kennedy.

Bright (12/22)

Unlike The Crown‘s palace intrigue, David Ayer’s (Suicide Squad) latest film Bright leaves historical fiction behind and opts for fantasy instead. The film stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as two police officers paired up in Los Angeles. Edgerton’s Nick Jakoby is an orc, and his placement is part of a desegregation effort in a city that’s now also home to various fantasy creatures. Smith’s Daryl Ward, on the other hand, is very much human — and therefore not a huge fan of his new partner. Also hanging around this version of L.A. elves, a few fairies and a magic wand with immense power.

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity (12/31)

Nearly eight full months have passed since the first two of Dave Chappelle’s three promised Netflix comedy specials, Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin, were released. Since then, the service has gone on to claim the abandoned HBO taping from 2015 (Texas) and the more recent comedic offering (Spin) were its most-watched stand-up specials ever. Whether or not this is true remains to be seen, but Chappelle will get the chance to outdo himself when his third special, Equanimity drops on New Year’s Eve.

DEPARTING

All 11 Seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (12/9)

While the future of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia currently hangs in the balance, the fate of its first 11 seasons is an established fact. After December 9th, they will disappear from the queues of Netflix subscribers without a trace. (Meanwhile, all of season 12 is currently available to stream on rival Hulu.) So try to take in as much of Charlie’s green paint-drinking habit as you possibly can, because in a few weeks, the gang’s various misadventures from over a decade’s worth of decadent television will depart Netflix for good.