Everything Coming To And Leaving Netflix In February, Including ‘Altered Carbon’ And ‘Burn Notice’

01.23.18

February may be the shortest month, but that doesn’t mean its contributions to the Netflix catalog will leave subscribings wanting. For despite the fact that January saw the streaming giant amass the ’90s Batman film series (and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins) along with all three parts of The Godfather, this month’s additions surely won’t disappoint. From new original series like Altered Carbon and Coach Snoop to filmmaker Duncan Jones’ Moon sequel(-ish) Mute, February’s new catalog entries will keep users binging for quite some time.

ARRIVING

Altered Carbon (2/2)

Based on Richard K. Morgan’s celebrated cyberpunk novel of the same name, Altered Carbon is one of Netflix’s more promising looking new shows. Will Yun Lee plays Takeshi Kovacs, “the lone surviving soldier in a group of elite interstellar warriors who were defeated in an uprising against the new world order.” 250 years later, he is revived (and then played by Joel Kinnaman) by Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy), a wealthy businessman who wants him to solve his murder. In exchange, Kovacs’ new benefactor will grant him his freedom and allow him to live again as a free man.

DEPARTING

All seven seasons of Burn Notice (2/15)

Sadly, every month in streaming also brings with it the loss of a few great titles, like the popular USA series Burn Notice. Starring Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen, an American spy disavowed (or “burned”) by the U.S. government, the show went for seven solid seasons during the late 2000s and early 2010s. Co-starring Gabrielle Anwar and Bruce Campbell, Burn Notice is a simple-but-great procedural of sorts, and fans and newcomers now only have roughly three weeks to watch all seven seasons before Netflix burns them from its catalog.

