Outside of the massive army of White Walkers just beyond the Wall, leaks seem to be the biggest plague on this season of Game of Thrones. The latest occurred when HBO Spain accidentally aired episode six of this shortened season (the penultimate episodes tend to be huge on Game of Thrones) days before it was supposed to air, with the episode in torrent and gif form flooding social media because people are jerks. Seriously, a**hole in my Twitter timeline, I hope you end up in Seven Hells.

Anyway, in response to the latest round of spoilers, Twitter users created #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers to make light of the unfortunate situation. Some of them are so amazing that you might wish a few were canon.

After slaying the Night King and all three dragons, single handed, Lyanna Mormont takes the Iron Throne!#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/OLdR3xpzzO — Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) August 17, 2017

Jon Snow hugs the Night King

Melting the ice around his heart

And the people of Whoville cheered#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/EevWQl6hWz — LamonTReacTs (@LamonTReacTs) August 17, 2017

John Snow does not condemn the white walkers for their killings because "there is blame on both sides" #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Monserrat Benavides (@MonserratB) August 17, 2017

White Walkers just wanted to challenge someone to a dance battle. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/7ULM8ASfcU — 🔥nAmyste⚾️🦉🐼💞 (@AAskelson) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers The series will return to the moral complexity and interesting character work of the books. — Elessar (@elessar42) August 17, 2017

The dragons are just dressed up kittens. Sadly Khaleesi is just the mother of dressed up kittens. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/gAOGttNNNa — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) August 17, 2017