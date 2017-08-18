‘Game 0f Thrones’ Fans Are Combatting Leaks With The Perfect Spoiler Hashtag

#Spoilers #Twitter Reactions #Game of Thrones
Outside of the massive army of White Walkers just beyond the Wall, leaks seem to be the biggest plague on this season of Game of Thrones. The latest occurred when HBO Spain accidentally aired episode six of this shortened season (the penultimate episodes tend to be huge on Game of Thrones) days before it was supposed to air, with the episode in torrent and gif form flooding social media because people are jerks. Seriously, a**hole in my Twitter timeline, I hope you end up in Seven Hells.

Anyway, in response to the latest round of spoilers, Twitter users created #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers to make light of the unfortunate situation. Some of them are so amazing that you might wish a few were canon.

