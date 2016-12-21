Ratings for this season of The Walking Dead are down across the board. Granted, the season premiere was the second highest-rated episode of the series run, but the AMC drama has been in a free-fall ever since, or so many of us in the media would have you believe. It is true that overnight ratings for The Walking Dead have fallen from 17 million viewers a week to around 11 million viewers as of the season finale, before DVR viewership is accounted for. It is also true that ratings for The Walking Dead have fallen to levels on par with season four. What is not being said, however, were how monstrous ratings in season four were.
The narrative this season, however, is what’s wrong with The Walking Dead to cause such a huge drop in ratings. We’re all guilty of this. Some of us blame Negan. I blame the stand-alone episodes that take too much attention away from the characters we most want to see. Clearly, a unfavorable reviews from both critics and audiences have contributed to the ratings erosion this season.
Is it really that difficult to deduce that a show that has been on for 7 seasons has suffered a drop-off in ratings simply because of its longevity?
The rest of the story: the show is awful and doesn’t deserve half the coverage it gets on this site.
You sure seem to love clicking on the coverage, however.
The ratings are dropping because there is no immediate need to tune in. Most people I know are waiting until the entire series is over to watch, especially after what TWD team did with the last season. They should’ve kept the death scenes of Abraham and Glen in season 6’s finally to propel the begining of season 7. They got the ratings because we all wanted to know but it’s cost them the viewers trust and interest.
FYI, Empire has similar if not higher ratings than TWD. It’s not the highest rated but definately one of the highest out there.
TWD has established a habit of kicking live viewers in the dick. Commercials are out of control, pacing is meandering, and they routinely dip into the bag of old television tropes that no one has the patience for in the era of binge watching. Actively disincentivize watching live, watch your live numbers drop off.
Does Dustin Rowles’ life just consist of talking and thinking about The Walking Dead?
Yes. That and the Irish.
I heard that they are going to reveal that it was the Irish all along in season 8. Hail Chibs!
Re GoT. It also has to be taken into consideration that HBO is also a considerable financial slug for a lot of people and (assuming it is still so) there is no access via ITunes to the current season. So therefore not as accessible as TWD.
So all you did all season was talk about the ratings drop and how the show wasn’t good now you come with this crap? Did you not know how to compare rating until this morning? Or did you just have a deadline and no fresh ideas on what to write about?
Rowles – rating points aren’t the same as viewership. Ratings are a percentage of total televisions.
The problem is that the whole cast is comic book characters, but Negan is the only one that acts like one.
His character is laughable.