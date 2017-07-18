Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Family Guy is one of the crudest, most intentionally offensive shows on TV, but it’s not totally heartless. When Carrie Fisher, who voiced Peter’s supervisor Angela at the Pawtucket Brewery, died, an episode of the Seth MacFarlane animated series began with a dedication to the late actress.

Another famous Family Guy mainstay, Adam West, also recently passed away, but according to executive producer Steve Callaghan, Quahog’s mayor will continue to pop up sporadically in season 15. “He’s such an integral part of the series that it never even occurred to us to take that out,” he explained. “I would almost feel like that was somehow not properly honoring him. I think the proper way to honor him is to keep the character in the show.”

Fox also paid tribute to West with “In Loving Memory of Adam West,” a nine-minute compilation of some of his funniest lines. There’s no snark, just hilarious Mayor West scenes from throughout the show’s run, including his first appearance in season two’s “Fifteen Minutes of Shame,” when he repeatedly says “thank you” to the town’s citizen, and the time he played Grand Moff Tarkin in the Star Wars parody “Blue Harvest,” and when he breaks the fourth wall to tell viewers, “Future old people are wizards.”

Mayor West has always been one of the show’s most reliably funny characters, and it’s a shame he won’t be around to launch cats any longer.